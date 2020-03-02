Soulwax Announces Rescheduled Fall 2020 Tour Dates

Home News Ashwin Chary March 2nd, 2020 - 8:55 PM

Known for their tasty beats and unique rhythms, Belgian band, Soulwax, has announced the rescheduling of their North American tour dates. The tour was originally supposed to kick off in early February, but was postponed due to production design for the duo’s new stage set.

The tour will now kick off on Sept. 25, in San Francisco, CA, at the Regency Ballroom. The last tour date is set to take place on Oct. 10, in Boston, MA, at the Paradise Rock Club.

Tickets for the new tour dates will go live online for purchase at 10 a.m. EST, on Friday, Mar. 9. The starting price is set at $35, but may vary based on location and the venue.

Before kicking off the tour, Soulwax is set to play at the Lowlands Festival in Biddinghuizen, NL, on the weekend of Aug. 21-23, 2020. The Chemical Brothers, Foals and Lewis Capaldi are all set to make an appearance at the festival, alongside Soulwax.

Soulwax US Tour 2020:

9/25 – San Francisco – Regency Ballroom

9/28 – Las Vegas – House of Blues

9/30 – Los Angeles – Gothic Theater

10/02 – Minneapolis – First Avenue

10/03 – Chicago – Metro

10/04 – Detroit – The Majestic

10/05 – Toronto – Danforth Music Hall

10/07 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

10/08 – Philadelphia – Union Transfer

10/09 – NYC – Brooklyn Steel

10/10 – Boston – Paradise Rock Club

Photo Credit: Marv Watson