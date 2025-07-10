Soulwax Announces New Album All Systems Are Lying For October 2025 Release, Shares New Double Single “All Systems Are Lying / Run Free”

Home News Katie Poon July 10th, 2025 - 2:07 AM

The Belgian electronic band Soulwax announced a new album, titled All Systems Are Lying, scheduled for release on October 17 through DEEWEE. All Systems Are Lying is the first studio album the brothers David and Stephen Dewaele will release since their 2018 album Essential. A new double A-side single titled “All Systems Are Lying” and “Run Free” accompanied the release of the album and is the album’s title track.

According to a recent press release, All Systems Are Lying is composed of modular synths, live drums, tape machines and processed vocals. The brothers described the album as “a rock album made without any electric guitars.”

“We wanted to capture the feeling of a band playing electronic instruments – live, loud and loose,” the brothers said. “This record is the result of that experiment.”

The album’s cover art was ideated by ILL-STUDIO, photographed by Nadine Fraczkowski, and designed by Giovanni Murolo. According to the press release, the album represents a reflection of modern society in a fractured mirror, depicting truth distorted by filters, algorithms, and noise. The album has 14 songs in its tracklist, with four sides for the 2LP vinyl edition.

“All Systems Are Lying”, the first track of the album, begins with a glitchy electronic beat and grows into an urgent warning. “Run Free” decreases this urgency into a rhythmic beat at ease. The contrasting energy between the two sides represents that of a live band and the dancefloor.



Soulwax is widely known for their innovative remix, production, live shows and projects that push the definition of a musical band. The band has remixed songs such as Wet Leg’s “Too Late Now” and delivered commentary on the lack of live shows during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic through their track “Empty Dancefloor”.

