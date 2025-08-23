Maggie Lindemann Drops New Single “Spine” And Announces New Album I Feel Everything For October 2025 Release

Home News Skylar Jameson August 23rd, 2025 - 4:19 PM

Maggie Lindemann has just announced that she will be releasing her new album on October 17th, via her own label swixxzaudio and Virgin Music Group. The project is titled I Feel Everything and follows her last album SUCKERPUNCH. Per Lindemann’s press release, I Feel Everything will be a continuation of her signature sound that combines pop, rock, punk and alternative music, with its own sonic identity to separate it from her past work. The writing on this album will get into themes of obsession, grief, rage, shame, detachment and survival in a way that’s unfiltered and liberating.

Lindemann just dropped her newest single, “Spine”. This is the second single off of I Feel Everything, following the previous release “One of the Ones”. Sonically, “Spine” mixes pop-punk with elements of hyperpop to create an especially fascinating soundscape. “Spine” is a heartbreak song with sarcastic lyrics, about a man who needs to “grow a spine”. The song is moody and angsty, but still has a sense of humor throughout the witty (but also very transparent) lyrics.

About “Spine”, Lindemann shares, “I wrote ‘spine’ after realizing how much time I’d spent waiting for someone to change. It’s that moment of clarity when you see the pattern for what it is and decide you’re done repeating it.” Check “Spine” out below!

If you’re interested in picking up a copy of I Feel Everything, there is currently a special edition vinyl available on her website, in addition to the Urban Outfitters exclusive copy. Her website also has brand new merch to go with this new album cycle. Her clothing brand, SWIXXZ, will also return on September 5th with brand new designs!

I Feel Everything Tracklist:



1. Fang

2. Spine

3. Mourning

5. Joyride

6. Let Me Burn (ft. The Warning)

7. I Don’t Belong Here

8. Evil

9. Lost Cause

10. 2022 (ft. Julia Wolf)

11. Fate

12. Heart Drop

13. Split

14. One of the Ones

15. It’s Still You (Ft. Max Fry)

16. I Feel Everything