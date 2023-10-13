Maggie Lindemann Shares Haunting New Single “Deprecating” Featuring Siiickbrain

Home News Caroline Carvalho October 13th, 2023 - 7:17 PM

According to Consequence, Maggie Lindemann releases a new single called “Deprecating ” featuring Siiickbrain. Maggie shares about this song, “Deprecating is about being manipulated. It’s about someone who is constantly installing a false narrative in your head. You’re trying to live your own life, and they are just constantly installing a fear in you to keep you from living.” The song explores themes like deception, toxic relationships, and dishonesty. We can feel in the lyrics questions about true love and frustration.



This is an alternative metal song that has Siickbrain’s eerie screams with Maggie Lindemann’s melodic vocals. Their voices blend so well so they never disappoint their fans. Her genre of pop rock and pop punk always shows she has so much to offer for the audience. Her smooth satin-like singing voice combined with original lyrics that spoke to the experience of young adults had garnered hundreds or millions of followers in her social media and streams. Maggie is the kind of artist who can show herself genuinely happy making music and evolving through new projects or singles. Through this she had demonstrated her talent and potential and with Siiickbrain made a great musical combination.This single is her new bit of music since the release of her debut album SUCKERPUNCH that was released in 2022.

The press release assures readers that there are even more thrilling developments on the horizon such as the upcoming arrival of a new era from Maggie Lindemann.