Maggie Lindemann Announces Debut Album Suckerpunch For Fall 2022 Release, Shares New Song And Video “break me!” Featuring siiickbrain

Home News Abigail Lee June 4th, 2022 - 2:50 PM

Alt-rock musician Maggie Lindemann will release her first album SUCKERPUNCH this fall, following single tracks released ahead of the major debut. Lindemann released the single “how could you do this to me,” which featured Kellin Quinn of Sleeping With Sirens just a few weeks ago, and she premiered a second track on June 3, 2022. The new single “break me!” and its accompanying video are a collaboration with siiickbrain.

Watch the video here:

Lindemann offers fans the opportunity to seek out exclusive content prior to the release of her upcoming album on a website dedicated to SUCKERPUNCH. Inspired by the SAW movie franchise, the website allows fans to view and play content after they have completed puzzles and ciphers.

With her newest single “break me!,” Lindemann and siiickbrain look into the dichotomy between “fear and adrenaline” and “calmness and peace” that make up the sensation of intoxication, whether it’s caused by “drugs, alcohol or love.” In discussing the new video, Lindemann said, “The video is meant to convey the juxtaposition of the two – one moment you’re euphoric and the next you feel like you’re broken, suffocating and your heart is decaying.”

The video shows the artists in two contrasting scenes, independent of one another. siiickbrain is at times covered in leaves and in a run-down room of some kind; her set maintains a brown, natural color palette. Lindemann, on the other hand, is pictured in a setting that feels much more artificial. The walls and floors are stark white, and she makes her way through rooms with scores of red rope that resemble spider webs.

Lindemann seems at times trapped in the webs, and siiickbrain is overcome with leaves across her body, laying unmoving by the end. Both seem to fall prey to their contrasting environments.

This seems to discuss the sense of helplessness that accompanies overwhelming intoxication. It will be interesting to see what other engaging topics Lindemann will address in her upcoming album, and whether any other alt/rock stars make appearances on SUCKERPUNCH.