Maggie Lindemann Unveils Music Video For “Cages”

Heavily inspired by Avril Lavinge’s music video for “Sk8er Boi,” pop artist Maggie Lindemann has just launched a new music video for her song “Cages,” released alongside her first debut full-length album titled SUCKERPUNCH on September 16th. Written as an anthem compelling listeners to act rebelliously without hesitation or shame and to be proud of who they are. Lindemann wrote this song to call out the hypocrisy of those who want to confine the singer and quell the message hidden in her words. In this song, Lindemann not-so-subtly reiterates this theme by singing “who are you to even judge?/ don’t ask if I’m okay/ because I’m never gonna change/ I don’t live for you/I live for me.”

According to Joe Eckstein from Consequence.com, Lindemann is aiming to portray the necessity of freedom and of having enough freedom and clarity in oneself to live shamelessly. When discussing the track’s exclusive release and the origins of Lindemann’s inspirations when writing this song, he writes that “‘Cages’ is about being free and doing what you want, whether it’s dying your hair, drinking, or crashing your car just to see who’s really there for you.” “Cages” is about removing yourself from the prison cells, rising above the limits and expectations others have placed on someone because no one should be expected to be anything but themselves and should not be expected to apologize by doing otherwise.

With its gritty video filter and quality, shaky, fast-moving and low-cut camera angles, clips of skateboarders in skate parks, and a fashion sense very reminiscent of 2000s pop-punk, Maggie Lindemann accurately pays tribute to Avril Lavigne’s “Sk8er Boi” as she relays the same message that characterizes so many of Avril’s past hits: be rebellious and true.

