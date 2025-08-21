Purity Ring Shares Surreal New Single “Imanocean”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 21st, 2025 - 6:59 PM

Today, the trailblazing electronic pop duo Purity Ring has released the lush and rock-tinged new single “imanocean” and on the latest ditty, Purity Ring takes a left turn into a new reverie where otherworldly anime scores and 90s rock effortlessly co-exist. Live drums, guitars and holographic. As a whole, everything is fabulous because the choirs collide in a track that resembles REM scoring Studio Ghibli.

MJ relates a surreal and unpleasant conversation by saying “wake up wake up, you’ve been talking now for hours.” As she escapes into the chorus with carefree abandon, we feel the epiphany of seeing things as they are for the first time: “I wanna feel this for the rest of my life, I am an ocean where the tears fall from the sky,” which is a place brimming with melancholy and hope.

We had a really nice time playing songs on the beach and getting washed away. This song is a sweet current of fog drifting over the ocean, a wave away from all the things we’ve made, yet still thoroughly us. There is a place in us we wanted this song to fill and it took a few iterations before it fell to this one, but the satisfaction we get from it is reminiscent of the hazy memory of songs from our past. ” said MJ.

The artist adds: “Off all the places we’ve seen the sun set, of all the times we felt ourselves getting carried away in the rush. A foggy dream of emotion that surrounds us in a gentle chaos of moving water, the euphoria and contentment of knowing we are the same thing. I’m just a body, holding water and making heat.”