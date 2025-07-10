Purity Ring Announces New Self-Titled Album For September 2025 Release & Fall 2025 Tour Dates, Shares New Single “Place Of My Own”

Today, trailblazing electronic pop duo Purity Ring has announced their highly-anticipated self-titled LP will be due out on September 26, through the fellowship. The album marks the beginning of a bold new chapter as the band’s most immersive release to date. Long known for their fusion of body horror imagery and ethereal electronics, the duo now shift their focus from the physical to the fantastical, crafting a concept album that serves as the soundtrack to an imagined RPG.
Also, the record tells the story of two hapless characters, who are embodiments of mj and Corin, on a journey to build a kinder world amid the ruins of a broken one. But this is no escapist fantasy because it is the first step of forbidden dreaming of imagining a place where the vulnerable are heeded, where grief is spoken aloud and held collectively, where family is a verb rather than a noun, where hope and home can bloom together.
Purity Ring’s new single, “place of my own” is out today and it serves as a fresh preview to the album. The song is a euphoric and pulsating 2025 trance anthem that takes us out of place and time. The words “all i want is a place of my own / some way to be alone” serve as a spell over the blissful synth melodies that have become a signature of Purity Ring’s sound.
The track takes the listener to a series of disappearing places: “come find me where the ocean’s gleaming off the sky / come find me where the cliffside calls / we’re out of time.” Yearning for a sense of belonging amid places that are slowly fading out of view on a burning planet. This new single brings us the glimmering satisfaction we’ve come to expect from this duo, yet it lingers with the melancholy feeling of slipping away.
Also, Purity Ring has announced a 23-date North American headline tour that includes stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Boise, Nashville, Dallas, Denver and other cities. Tickets are available for purchase on Thursday, July 17, at 10:00 a.m. local time by clicking HERE.
Purity Ring Track List
- relict
- many lives
- part ii
- place of my own
- red the sunrise
- memory ruins
- mistral
- the long night
- Imanocean
- between you and shadows
- mj odyssey
- broken well
- glacier ::in memory of rs::
Place of My Own Tour Dates
10/13 – Ventura, CA – Majestic Theatre
10/14 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
10/16 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo
10/17 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
10/18 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
10/21 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
10/23 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
10/24 – Chicago, IL – Metro
10/25 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
10/26 – Cleveland, OH – Globe Iron
10/29 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
10/30 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
10/31 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
11/1 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theatre
11/3 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
11/4 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
11/5 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
11/7 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
11/8 – Austin, TX – ACL Live At The Moody Theater
11/10 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren
11/11 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory
11/12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo