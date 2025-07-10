Purity Ring Announces New Self-Titled Album For September 2025 Release & Fall 2025 Tour Dates, Shares New Single “Place Of My Own”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 10th, 2025 - 1:04 PM

Today, trailblazing electronic pop duo Purity Ring has announced their highly-anticipated self-titled LP will be due out on September 26, through the fellowship. The album marks the beginning of a bold new chapter as the band’s most immersive release to date. Long known for their fusion of body horror imagery and ethereal electronics, the duo now shift their focus from the physical to the fantastical, crafting a concept album that serves as the soundtrack to an imagined RPG.

Also, the record tells the story of two hapless characters, who are embodiments of mj and Corin, on a journey to build a kinder world amid the ruins of a broken one. But this is no escapist fantasy because it is the first step of forbidden dreaming of imagining a place where the vulnerable are heeded, where grief is spoken aloud and held collectively, where family is a verb rather than a noun, where hope and home can bloom together.

Purity Ring’s new single, “place of my own” is out today and it serves as a fresh preview to the album. The song is a euphoric and pulsating 2025 trance anthem that takes us out of place and time. The words “all i want is a place of my own / some way to be alone” serve as a spell over the blissful synth melodies that have become a signature of Purity Ring’s sound.

The track takes the listener to a series of disappearing places: “come find me where the ocean’s gleaming off the sky / come find me where the cliffside calls / we’re out of time.” Yearning for a sense of belonging amid places that are slowly fading out of view on a burning planet. This new single brings us the glimmering satisfaction we’ve come to expect from this duo, yet it lingers with the melancholy feeling of slipping away.

Also, Purity Ring has announced a 23-date North American headline tour that includes stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Boise, Nashville, Dallas, Denver and other cities. Tickets are available for purchase on Thursday, July 17, at 10:00 a.m. local time by clicking HERE.

Purity Ring Track List

relict many lives part ii place of my own red the sunrise memory ruins mistral the long night Imanocean between you and shadows mj odyssey broken well glacier ::in memory of rs::

Place of My Own Tour Dates

10/13 – Ventura, CA – Majestic Theatre

10/14 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

10/16 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo

10/17 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

10/18 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

10/21 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

10/23 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

10/24 – Chicago, IL – Metro

10/25 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

10/26 – Cleveland, OH – Globe Iron

10/29 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

10/30 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

10/31 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

11/1 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theatre

11/3 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

11/4 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

11/5 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

11/7 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

11/8 – Austin, TX – ACL Live At The Moody Theater

11/10 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

11/11 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory

11/12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo