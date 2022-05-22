Purity Ring Share Ethereal New Single “Neverend”

Home News Anaya Bufkin May 22nd, 2022 - 4:24 PM

Ahead of their North American tour and new EP, graves, that will be released on June 3, Purity Ring has shared their new single “neverend.” Their EP will be the band’s first official release via the band’s own label, The Fellowship.

The Canadian electronic pop band (comprised of Megan James and Corin Roddick) announced their new EP, as well as their title track “graves” back in April. It followed their single “soshy”, which was released in August of 2021. Both tracks show why the band is one the most interesting and dynamic electronic bands of this generation. So far, each track that has been released has been accompanied by a lyric video posted on the duo’s official YouTube page. James’ elegant and delicate voice makes “neverend” a song that sounds ethereal, but it also sounds a bit sad. James sings, “From the last time town to the sun/ down at the corner/ How my eyes bend with the light off of the harbor/ You sailed away on a sunken boat/ How I cried when I tasted the liquid gold/ Washing it down with the words/ you spoke/ Washing me down, you were/ washing me down.” Check out the new single below:

Since their 2020 album, WOMB, Purity Ring is returning with their first extended play, which is the graves ep. The EP will be a vibrant collection of tracks that will signify the evolution of a new era for the electronic pop duo. They are also preparing to go on tour this spring, starting with their Lightning in a Bottle performance. Tour dates are available on Mxdwn.