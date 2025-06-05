Purity Ring Return With New Double Single “Many Lives” & “Part II”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 5th, 2025 - 12:46 PM

Today, trailblazing electronic pop duo Purity Ring has released boundary-pushing and experimental single, “many lives,” self-released through the fellowship. The single is released alongside accompanying track “part II,” which is a grounding moment of stillness woven around classical guitar from members mj and Corin.

“Many lives” opens to an array of choral layers that are reminiscent of Kenji Kawai’s Ghost in the Shell soundtrack woven into holographic digital keyboards, high-tempo breakbeats, and a flowing current of vocals threaded with haunted vocoders, evoking the sense of an epic journey through a distant memory.

The lyrics “house of a dream, walk into me / leave me behind, within between below” captures the bittersweet feeling of being left behind while evoking a dreamlike state of contentment. Now, “part ii” offers a moment of stillness centered on classical guitar, signaling a peaceful reconciliation of what is to come.

The accompanying music video, from creative director Mike Sunday, provides the first look inside Purity Ring’s imagined RPG soundtrack, inspired by games like NieR: Automata and Final Fantasy X. Lush imagery centers around two characters embodiments of mj and Corin, who are about to embark on a journey.