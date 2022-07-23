Purity Ring Announces 10th Anniversary Reissue Of Shrines Featuring Three Previously Unreleased Songs

Home News Finneas Gregory July 23rd, 2022 - 5:11 PM

Critically acclaimed electronic band Purity Ring has recently announced that a 10th-anniversary reissue of their debut album Shrines will release next Friday, July 29. According to an article on Pitchfork, this 10th-anniversary reissue, titled Shrines X, will feature three previously unreleased songs. Shrines X will be the band’s first full-length album since 2020’s Womb, despite being a reissue.

Earlier this summer, Purity Ring released a seven-track E.P. entitled graves featuring many of the singles released since 2020. The E.P. received positive reviews, with critics praising the E.P.’s style and production.

Purity Ring is also nearing the end of a lengthy tour of North America in support of their 2020 album Womb. This tour was originally supposed to coincide with the 2020 release of Womb but was postponed to the fall of 2021 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last fall, Purity Ring postponed the tour again, to the spring and summer of 2022, following further complications with the pandemic.

Overall, Purity Ring’s scores of fans are sure to be excited for the anticipated reissue of their debut album titled Shrines X, featuring three previously unreleased songs. This upcoming release, combined with their ongoing tour and the recent release of the graves E.P. has made this summer one to remember for Purity Ring’s fans.