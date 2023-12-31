Joe Perry Is Hopeful Aerosmith Will Return For Farewell Tour By Summer Or Fall 2024

Home News Didi Onwuanyi December 31st, 2023 - 2:56 PM

According to Blabbermouth, Joe Perry, lead guitarist for rock band Aerosmith, sat down with the Boston Globe and announced that Aerosmith will be back on the road in the coming months. This comes after the band delayed dates for their 2023 Peace Out tour due to Steven Tyler’s vocal cord damage and larynx injury.

The tour, which was meant to celebrate the band’s 50 year-long career in music, was produced by Live Nation and included 40 dates that included locations in the United States and Canada, and included a strong 18-song set that includes the band’s 1976 hit, “Back in the Saddle,” as the opener. The set also included a cover of the Fleetwood Mac song, “Stop Messin’ Around,” and an electric ending with two Aerosmith staple songs: “Dream On,” and “Walk This Way.” The tour was also to include the rock band, The Black Crowes. The tour was originally supposed to end in Montreal on January 26th, 2024.

Before the tour, the band had their hands full with performances, one of them being their 50th-anniversary celebration performance at Fenway Park in the band’s hometown of Boston. The band performed to 38,700 fans, which was record-breaking for the venue. After this concert, the band began their Las Vegas residency, which received shining reviews, at the Dolby Live at Park MGM, but the residency was put on hold in May 2022, following Steven Tyler’s relapse, which led to him entering a rehabilitation program.

