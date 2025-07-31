Doja Cat Makes Fun of Sydney Sweeney’s Controversial American Eagle Ad

Home News Leila DeJoui July 31st, 2025 - 10:25 PM

The actress for the show Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney, has been involved with a lot of controversy concerning her American Eagle commercial, according to an article by NME. The actress starred in a new campaign for American Eagle, in which she repeatedly uses the slogan, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.” The catch is that during the ad, Sweeney was referring to her genes of her hair color and eye color, so when they say she has great jeans, it could be referring to her genes as well. Viewers were quick to criticize the homophone since the actress has blue eyes and blonde hair, the slogan seems like it has racist undertones and eugenics.

The rapper, Doja Cat, has joined the viewers in the backlash and mocked the ad in a TikTok she posted. In an over-the-top Southern accent, the rapper repeats the line from the ad, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue.” The TikTok has accumulated over 26.4 million views and 5.2 million likes. Many people, like Doja Cat, agree that the advertisement is “tone deaf.” The campaign was also supposed to raise awareness for domestic violence with the new line of jeans, however, many said the advertisement does not pair well with the cause. Neither Sweeney nor American Eagle have spoken out about the controversy yet.