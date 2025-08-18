Kid Cudi Shares Dynamic New Single “Mr. Miracle”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 18th, 2025 - 11:48 AM

Today, Kid Cudi has released “Mr. Miracle,” which is the third single off his forthcoming album, Free, that will be arriving on August 22 and available for pre-order HERE. As a whole, “Mr. Miracle” is a lovely ditty by how the electronic dance vibe sacks the background with a strop vibe, while Cudi sizzles the atmosphere with his harmonic voice that is filled with pure human emotions.

In other news, Cudi kicked off the new chapter with “Neverland,” the first single off Free and premiered his short film of the same title, directed by Ti West and produced by Monkeypaw Productions, at Tribeca Film Festival. “Grave” became the second single from the new era for Cudi and was accompanied by an official music video shot by award-winning director Samuel Bayer who has worked with and shot iconic videos for the likes of Nirvana, Blind Melon, The Rolling Stones, The Cranberries and other acts.

The new project follows record breaking 2024 that saw “Day ‘N’ Nite (nightmare)” officially earn its RIAA Diamond Certification, marking his groundbreaking debut Man on the Moon: The End of Day as “the first 2000s hip-hop album to earn multiple RIAA Diamond singles.” Last year, Cudi released his ninth studio album, INSANO and its epic deluxe version, NITRO MEGA. Hailed by Clash as “a lavish return,” and logging his seventh Top 20 debut on the Billboard 200 with INSANO.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford