Babymetal’s New Album Metal Forth Debuts At #9 On Billboard 200 Chart

Renowned J-metal group Babymetal have reached a major career milestone with their new album, Metal Forth, debuting at number nine on the Billboard 200, marking the band’s first-ever U.S. Top 10 album. This is the first time in history that an all-Japanese fronted group has made this list and the project has already amassed over 200 million global streams and sold 36,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

Also,the album debuted at number 10 on Spotify’s Top Albums Debut U.S. Chart and number 2 on the U.S. iTunes Download Album Chart. In Japan, the album entered at #1 on the Oricon Rock Chart, #1 on the Digital Albums Chart, and #3 on the overall Oricon chart. Internationally, the album landed Top 10 in Germany, a career-best after charting at number 24 with The Other One and number 18 with Metal Galaxy. Metal Forth also broke the Top 20 in the UK and achieved career-high positions in the Netherlands and France.

“Thank you so much for your support on our new album METAL FORTH around the world! We hope you enjoy it! Our music & career are evolving globally, and we are moving forward with “Beyond HEAVY METAL.” Our journey continues, and we can’t wait to see you at BABYMETAL shows in your city and your country.” said Babymetal.

Meaning “beyond metal,” Metal Forth is a bold and boundary-pushing album that reimagines the future of the genre, serving as a fearless leap into its evolution. The band most recently put out a new music video for the explosive track, “My Queen” (feat. Spiritbox).

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat