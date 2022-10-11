Babymetal Announce New Concept Album The Other One For March 2023

Home News Katherine Gilliam October 11th, 2022 - 6:31 PM

After Babymetal’s brief hiatus after the vinyl release of 10 Babymetal Years last year, marking the ten-year anniversary since Babymetal’s initial creation, Babymetal is finally back! Today, Babymetal finally “returns to Earth” and announced that the J-pop girl group will release their first concept album, The Other One, next year on Friday, March 24th, 2023.

According to a legend map detailing all of Babymetal’s future plans on Babymetal’s official website, “the concept album reveals the other side of the Babymetal story that until now remains untold. A total of ten songs have been discovered within The Other One restoration project, with each song representing a unique theme based on ten separate parallel worlds that they have discovered.”

Watch the band’s teaser trailer for their upcoming album below.

Although the band remains very secretive about the songs that will be featured on this album, as no tracklist has been released to the public yet, the group plans to release five digital singles periodically, with one single scheduled to be released every month leading up to the full album’s release, with one coming out in October, November, January, February, and March.

The band’s forthcoming album, The Other One, will be available for purchase in various formats and exclusive editions, as seen below.

Products available include:

-Transparent vinyl – available at all retail

-Half-Black / Half-White vinyl – exclusive to the BABYMETAL webstore

-Gold vinyl – exclusive to EMP

-Silver vinyl – exclusive to Revolver

-Solid white vinyl – exclusive to indie stores

-Bronze vinyl – exclusive to Rock Sound

-10 variants of the CD, each with a collectible art card – exclusive to the BABYMETAL webstore

-Jewel case CD – available to all retailers

Preorders are available now. Buy your very own copy here!

Babymetal announced new NFT trading cards in 2021. Learn more here.

Listen to Babymetal’s collaboration with Bring Me The Horizon on their 2020 album Post Human: Survival Horror here.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva