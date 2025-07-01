A Day To Remember Drops New Video For “All My Friends”

Home News Trent Tournour July 1st, 2025 - 9:07 PM

A Day To Remember performs at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV on 23 October, 2022.

Pop-Punk band A Day To Remember have released a raucous new video for their single ‘All My Friends’. The video matches the song’s energy in that it seems caught between being a fully sincere barn-burning drinking song and a kind of novelty song about partying.

The video depicts a typical bar scene in the southeastern United States (I believe the specific bar featured is Ocala, Florida, A Day To Remember’s hometown) with people from all walks of life getting drunk, playing games, and generally having a good time while being serenaded by A Day To Remember. As the video progresses the party gradually becomes more and more intense until WWE superstar Seth Rollins makes a cameo appearance and the video comes to an explosive ending which I won’t spoil.

This video comes following the bands recent successful release Big Ole Album Vol.1 which is full of similarly anthemic hits and encourages the same kind of blind debauchery as ‘All My Friends.’ If you want to engage in this blind debauchery you can catch A Day To Remember as they tour the country with fellow 2000s pop-punk act Yellowcard. A Day To Remember is clearly on a hot streak as of late and this is not a tour to miss. You can party just as hard as the throngs of people in the video and if you do decide to catch the band live please make sure to bring all of your friends.

Watch the video here: