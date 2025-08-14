Robert Plant & Saving Grace Share Hypnotic New Single “Gospel Plough”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 14th, 2025 - 1:43 PM

Today, with the release of new single, “Gospel Plough,” Robert Plant shares the latest preview of Saving Grace, which is an album and a band six years in the making that will be arriving on September 26, through Nonesuch Records. Self-described as “a song book for the lost and found,” the 10-track collection sees Plant and a group of distinguished players exploring the evolution of roots music both vintage and modern.

They invigorate the sounds of blues, folk, gospel, country and the tantalizing traditions that lay in between. With “Gospel Plough,” Plant and the band transform a centuries-old spiritual number into a hypnotic and alluring mélange of vocals, steel banjo, acoustic guitar and percussion.

Having grown into a wide-ranging workshop of styles and personalities, weaving through time and circumstance with joy and abandon, Plant and Saving Grace are preparing to perform for the first time in the U.S. this fall. An additional tour of more than a dozen North American shows includes New York City’s Brooklyn Paramount, Port Chester’s Capitol Theatre, Chicago’s The Vic, Los Angeles’ United Theater and other venues.