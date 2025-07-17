Robert Plant Announces New Album Saving Grace For September 2025 Release & Fall 2025 Tour Dates, Shares Cover of “Everybody’s Song” by Low

Home News Leila DeJoui July 17th, 2025 - 6:12 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

The singer Robert Plant has been keeping busy recently. He has announced that he will be releasing a new album, shared tour dates for the fall and has performed a cover of “Everybody’s Song” by Low. For the past few years, the singer has been collaborating with vocalist Suzi Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley and cellist Barney Morse-Brown. The new album that he has announced, Saving Grace, will be with the group he has been working with. Their new album is set to be released on Sept. 26 via Nonesuch, according to an article by Brooklyn Vegan. “We laugh a lot, really.” said Plant. “I think that suits me. I like laughing. You know, I can’t find any reason to be too serious about anything. I’m not jaded. The sweetness of the whole thing… These are sweet people and they are playing out all the stuff that they could never get out before. They have become unique stylists and together they seem to have landed in a most interesting place.”

The new album will also feature covers of songs by Memphis Minnie, Bob Mosley “Moby Grape”, Blind Willie Johnson, The Low Anthem, Martha Scanlan, Sarah Siskind and more. The first single that they released is a cover of Low’s “Everybody’s Song.” Plant has also announced the North American dates for the tour with Saving Grace. The tour will begin on Oct. 30 in Wheeling, West Virginia, and will wrap up on Nov. 22 in Los Angeles, California.

Saving Grace Tracklist:

Chevrolet As I Roved Out It’s A Beautiful Day Today (Moby Grape cover) Soul Of A Man (Blind Willie Johnson cover) Ticket Taker (The Low Anthem cover) I Never Will Marry Higher Rock Too Far From You (Sarah Siskind cover) Everybody’s Song (Low cover) Gospel Plough

ROBERT PLANT & SAVING GRACE: 2025 TOUR DATES

July 17 – Vienne, FR – Théâtre Antique

July 19 – Salon-de-Provence, FR – Château de l’Empéri

July 21 – Marciac, FR – Jazz in Marciac

July 23 – Carcassonne, FR – Festival de Carcassonne – Theatre Jean Deschamps

July 26 – Granada, ES – Palacio De Congresos De Granada

July 28 – Valencia, ES – Palau de les Arts

July 30 – Barcelona, ES – Teatro Liceo – Milleni Concert Series

October 30 – Wheeling, WV – Capitol Theatre Wheeling

November 2 – Charlottesville, VA – The Paramount Theater of Charlottesville

November 3 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

November 5 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

November 6 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Shubert Theatre

November 8 – Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre

November 10 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

November 12 – Chicago, IL – The Vic

November 13 – Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk Music

November 15 – Denver, CO – Ellie Caulkins Opera House

November 18 – Seattle, WA – The Moore Theatre

November 19 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

November 21 – Oakland, CA – The Fox

November 22 – Los Angeles, CA – United Theater on Broadway