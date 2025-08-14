Lorna Shore Unleash Dark New Single & Video “Prison Of Flesh”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 14th, 2025 - 12:32 PM

Today, Lorna Shore has shared their latest single, “Prison Of Flesh,” which is one of the metal band’s heaviest to date because it is fueled by vocalist and lyricist Will Ramos’ raw feelings about his family’s history with dementia and the toll it takes on the person and those around them. See the explosive music video for the track that was directed by David Brodsky below this paragraph.

While talking about the ditty, Ramos said: “This song is exactly what I imagine a lot of people expected of us to put out. We took all the heaviest stuff we had to create this incredibly dark, high-stress/tension song. I personally think the breakdown at the end of this is one of my favorites that we’ve ever written and I’m excited to see how people engage with this one.”

The vocalist adds: “The lyrics for this song are about my family and our history of dementia. The idea that the world is falling apart, and about the fear of losing touch with reality. ‘They’re coming to get me’ is my way of personifying ‘demons’ or something that makes you feel like you’re losing pieces of yourself. The closer they get, the further detached you become until you’re nothing but a husk of fear and delusion.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi