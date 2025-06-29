Lorna Shore Shares Powerful New Single & Video “Unbreakable”

Home News Isabella Bergamini June 29th, 2025 - 12:06 AM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Extreme metal band Lorna Shore have shared their new single, “Unbreakable” alongside a powerful music video. “Unbreakable” is a part of the band’s forthcoming album, I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me and is the second single to be released. The first single was “Oblivion” which was released a few weeks ago and received positive reviews from fans. Unlike the band’s last album, “Unbreakable” takes on an uplifting message that hopes to remind everyone that they cannot be broken. Regarding the track, the band’s vocalist Will Ramos explained, “‘Unbreakable’ is a very triumphant, all-inclusive song written to bring people together for a beautiful moment where they can realize that no matter what this world throws at us, it will never break us down. We and our bonds are unbreakable.” The single was accompanied by an equally energetic and fast-paced music video that showed the band passionately performing to an ecstatic crowd.

I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me is Lorna Shore’s fifth album and is set to release on September 12. It marks the band’s first album in three years since their very dark 2022 album, Pain Remains. I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me can be pre-ordered here and will be available in digital, CD and limited-edition vinyl variants. To celebrate the upcoming album, the band has also released a new merch collection which can be viewed here. Additionally, Lorna Shore will be going on a Fall 2025 tour alongside The Black Dahlia Murder, Shadow Of Intent and PeelingFlesh beginning in September. The tour will continue through September and end on October 30 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Tickets can still be purchased on the band’s official website.