Lorna Shore Announce New Album I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me For September 2025 Release, Shares Lead Single & Video “Oblivion”

Home News Lea Tran May 18th, 2025 - 12:20 AM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Lorna Shore’s new music for “Oblivian” is a cinematic experience of an apocalyptic wasteland. The harsh sounds from the instrumentals and vocals match the dark vibe of the video. The video has clips of the band singing while also showing the story of those getting infected in a grassy wasteland, suffering from brutal infection deaths. The video gets even darker as people try to survive and begin to fight one another for power.

In a press release, Will Ramos, the band’s vocalist, said, “Writing this song felt like the culmination of all the things that we’ve done in the past, but brought to the next level; a more evolved version of what Lorna Shore truly is. I imagined a post-apocalyptic world in the (hopefully distant) future. A world where we have sown the seeds of our own destruction. The idea that we wished for better, hoped we were doing something that would help save us in this dying world, only to end up accelerating its inevitable destruction. This brings up the question; what is right? Do we even know what we’re doing? What have we done to try and actually change anything? Are we watering the earth or just feeding a constantly growing fire?”

This new single also comes with the announcement of Lorna Shore’s new album, I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me. The album is set to release on September 15. The release will also bring Lorna Shore into North America in 2025 with The Black Dahlia Murder, Shadow Of Intent and PeelingFlesh.

“Oblivian” music video was directed by Dylan Hryciuk and can be watched on YouTube.

Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me tracklist

Prison of Flesh Oblivion In Darkness Unbreakable Glenwood Lionheart Death Can Take Me War Machine A Nameless Hymn Forevermore

LORNA SHORE FALL 2025 TOUR

With The Black Dahlia Murder, Shadow Of Intent and PeelingFlesh

September 17 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

September 18 Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival*

September 20 Worcester, MA @ New England Metal & Hardcore Festival*

September 21 National Harbor, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

September 23 Greensboro, NC @ Special Events Center

September 24 Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

September 26 Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

September 27 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

September 28 Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

September 30 Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

October 1 Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

October 3 Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

October 4 Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

October 5 Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center Cedar Park

October 6 Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

October 9 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

October 10 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

October 12 Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

October 13 San Diego, CA @ SOMA

October 14 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

October 15 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

October 17 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

October 18 Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

October 20 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

October 21 Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

October 23 Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

October 24 Maplewood, MN @ Myth Live

October 25 Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

October 27 Toronto, ON @ Great Canadian Casino Resort

October 28 Laval, QC @ Place Bell

October 30 New York, NY @ The Theater at Madison Square Garden

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi