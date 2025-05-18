Lorna Shore Announce New Album I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me For September 2025 Release, Shares Lead Single & Video “Oblivion”

Lorna Shore’s new music for “Oblivian” is a cinematic experience of an apocalyptic wasteland. The harsh sounds from the instrumentals and vocals match the dark vibe of the video. The video has clips of the band singing while also showing the story of those getting infected in a grassy wasteland, suffering from brutal infection deaths. The video gets even darker as people try to survive and begin to fight one another for power.
In a press release, Will Ramos, the band’s vocalist, said, “Writing this song felt like the culmination of all the things that we’ve done in the past, but brought to the next level; a more evolved version of what Lorna Shore truly is. I imagined a post-apocalyptic world in the (hopefully distant) future. A world where we have sown the seeds of our own destruction. The idea that we wished for better, hoped we were doing something that would help save us in this dying world, only to end up accelerating its inevitable destruction. This brings up the question; what is right? Do we even know what we’re doing? What have we done to try and actually change anything? Are we watering the earth or just feeding a constantly growing fire?”
This new single also comes with the announcement of Lorna Shore’s new album, I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me. The album is set to release on September 15. The release will also bring Lorna Shore into North America in 2025 with The Black Dahlia Murder, Shadow Of Intent and PeelingFlesh.
“Oblivian” music video was directed by Dylan Hryciuk and can be watched on YouTube.
Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me tracklist
- Prison of Flesh
- Oblivion
- In Darkness
- Unbreakable
- Glenwood
- Lionheart
- Death Can Take Me
- War Machine
- A Nameless Hymn
- Forevermore
LORNA SHORE FALL 2025 TOUR
With The Black Dahlia Murder, Shadow Of Intent and PeelingFlesh
September 17 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
September 18 Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival*
September 20 Worcester, MA @ New England Metal & Hardcore Festival*
September 21 National Harbor, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
September 23 Greensboro, NC @ Special Events Center
September 24 Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
September 26 Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
September 27 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
September 28 Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
September 30 Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
October 1 Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
October 3 Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
October 4 Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory
October 5 Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center Cedar Park
October 6 Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
October 9 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
October 10 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater
October 12 Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
October 13 San Diego, CA @ SOMA
October 14 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
October 15 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
October 17 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
October 18 Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
October 20 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
October 21 Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
October 23 Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
October 24 Maplewood, MN @ Myth Live
October 25 Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
October 27 Toronto, ON @ Great Canadian Casino Resort
October 28 Laval, QC @ Place Bell
October 30 New York, NY @ The Theater at Madison Square Garden
Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi