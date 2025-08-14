Goose Surprise Release New Album Chain Yer Dragon

Home News Cait Stoddard August 14th, 2025 - 5:28 PM

To the delight of their global fanbase, Goose surprise-released their fifth studio album, Chain Yer Dragon, earlier today. Jimmy Fallon announced the news on The Tonight Show before the band went on to the world premiere of their brand new song, “Madalena.”

The album was produced by D. James Goodwin and comes out a mere four months after the band’s acclaimed LP, Everything Must Go. The album welcomes listeners into a rich, fully-realized world of music and familiar characters by beckoning them to follow the lights and sounds through dingy barrooms and late nights on the road that dissolve into the clarity of a fresh dawn.

Chain Yer Dragon showcases Goose’s versatility by laying down 70s-infused rock songs that feel lived-in and that come to life through improvisation. Playing with form, Chain Yer Dragon is buoyed by a natural production style that once again puts the focus on the raw, freewheeling feel of the band’s electric live shows.

“There’s a world-building component that feels like the driving force of this record,” says band member Mitarotonda. “Many of these character-driven songs come from a time and place where we were finding our voice musically, and it’s been so gratifying to not only revisit it through the lens of who and where we are now, but to expand on it. These songs have been on a journey, and it feels right for them to finally have a home now.”

Chain Yer Dragon Tracklist