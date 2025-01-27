Goose Announce New Album Everything Must Go For April 2025 Release, Share Lead Single “Give It Time”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 27th, 2025 - 8:33 PM

Today, Goose has announced the upcoming release of their eagerly anticipated fourth studio album, Everything Must Go, which will be arriving through No Coincidence Records on Friday, April 25. The Connecticut-based quintet’s first new studio LP in close to three years, Everything Must Go is heralded by today’s premiere of the euphoric first single, “Give It Time.”

Like the solitary voice of doubt that rattles through the mind in our loneliest hours, “Give It Time” starts gently but soon begins to build and buoyed by the steadying cadence of a bass drum. As the music intensifies and unfurling with soaring guitar and five-part harmonies, the uncertainty of the opening measures begins to crack by revealing in its place a perpetual message of hope.

“I feel like this song showed itself to us at just the right moment,” singer/guitarist Rick Mitarotonda says. “We’d played around with it for a while but it wasn’t until we started rehearsing with the new formation of the band that it clicked. The arrangement came together in real-time just as the band was emerging from this difficult moment and reintroducing ourselves. And so it feels like an anthem of that time, the doubt, the excitement and the possibility of something new. It felt significant that the song is about patience and letting things come to you and that’s exactly what happened here.”

Goose is an American rock band known for its genre-blending sound, improvisational live performances, and dedicated fan base. The band‘s music is a deft union of indie-rock hooks, sprawling improvisation and driving rhythm that has propelled them from performing in Connecticut basements to headlining some of the most revered stages in the country.

