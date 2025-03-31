Goose Share New Feel-Good Single & Video “Your Direction”

Home News Juliet Paiz March 31st, 2025 - 10:52 AM

Goose has just released their new single, “Your Direction,” from their upcoming album, Everything Must Go, out April 25 via No Coincidence Records. The song has a laid-back feel, built on steady acoustic guitar and soft percussion. Light notes add warmth, while the lyrics go through moments of hesitation of hesitation, standing at a crossroads and deciding which way to go.

Singer Rick Mitarotonda explains that the song is about the push and pull between taking risks and holding back. “Your Direction” was written years ago but finally came to life during the recording of Everything Must Go. It reflects the band’s ability to mix fun, upbeat music with deeper emotions.

The official music video brings this idea to life, following a journey of self-discovery. Sunlit scenes, open roads, and performance shots give a sense of movement, change, and possibility.

Everything Must Go is Goose’s first album in nearly three years and features songs that have grown with them over time. Their 2025 summer tour starts in May, including their first-ever headline show at Madison Square Garden. With new music and major live shows ahead, this is a big moment for the band.

In February, Goose joined the fundraiser for Los Angeles Wildfire Relief alongside other bands such as Metallica and My Chemical Romance. FanAid LA is aimed to provide relief to those who have been affected by the wildfires in Los Angeles.