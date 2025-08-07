Goose Shares Dynamic New Single “Royal”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 7th, 2025 - 11:32 PM

Today, Goose has shared their new single, “Royal,” which has premiered everywhere through No Coincidence Records. The track plants its feet firmly from the first note, setting up a tight and muscled groove with its bombastic opening riff. Dirty guitar licks that are accented by playful Wurlitzer hits introduces the story of Royal, who is a transient musician whose burning ambition threatens to get the best of him.

“Royal” bounces and heaves with 70s roots rock sensibility with stutter-step lyrics give way to the scorching tone of Rick Mitarotonda’s guitar as he uncorks a gritty and high-octane solo that pushed forward by a slapping bass and a driving and metronomic beat. 2025 is fast shaping up as Goose’s most momentous year thus far, including the recent arrival of their acclaimed new album, Everything Must Go.

The band’s fourth studio LP and first new studio collection in nearly three years was met with a wide range of high-profile media excitement upon its spring release, with major features in the New York Times, Vulture, and a memorable performance and interview with Anthony Mason on CBS Saturday Morning.