Goose Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Michelle Grisales April 28th, 2025 - 7:09 PM

Goose is gearing up for a new leg of their highly anticipated Everything Must Go tour with additional headline performances set for this fall. The tour will kick off September 19th at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights, MI and continue throughout the month, with stops at venues including Louisville’s The Louisville Palaceer and Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island.

Presale sign-ups are already available at Goose’s Official Tour Page. Fans who sign up will receive a unique code to access pre-sales starting Wednesday, April 30 at 10 AM (local time). General on-sales will begin Friday, May 2 at 10 AM (local time).

The newly announced dates will add onto the band’s Everything Must Go Summer Tour, which kicks off on May 27-28 with a two-night stand at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA.

Fresh off the release of their latest album, Everything Must Go, the band is celebrating the project’s arrival with one of the most exciting and significant live runs of their career. Released via No Coincidence Records, Everything Must Go marks Goose’s first studio LP since the critical success of Dripfield in 2022.

Produced by D. James Goodwin, the new album features fan favorites such as “Thatch,” “Lead Up” and “Your Direction.” The band also dropped a euphoric first single, “Give It Time,” with an official video on YouTube.

In addition to the new tour dates, Goose premiered a music video for the album’s title track, Everything Must Go, directed by Chris Hopewell, known for his work with Radiohead and The Killers. The video, which used recycled materials and stop-motion animation, offers a visual journey that aligns with the track’s themes of change and renewal.

Goose’s fall tour dates will also feature special performances at numerous music festivals such as Viva El Gonzo, a three-day festival in San José del Cabo, Mexico, BottleRock Napa Valley, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and Mountain Jam.

Everything Must Go Tour Dates:

8/28 – Iowa City, IA – Hancher Auditorium at UIowa

9/12 – Fredericton, NB – Harvest Music Festival

9/17 – Madison, WI – Kohl Center

9/19 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

9/20 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

9/23 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace

9/24 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace

9/26 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/27 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

9/30 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

10/2 – TBA

10/3 – TBA

10/4 – TBA