Margo Price, Sudan Archives and Serotones to Perform At 2023 A2IM Libera Awards

The A2IM Libera Awards have become one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the music industry. The awards celebrate independent music and artists, highlighting the best in alternative, country, blues, and more. This year the event takes on n June 15 at Town Hall. Hannibal Buress will host the ceremony which includes performances by Margo Price, Shemekia Copeland, Dawn Richard + Spencer Zahn, Sudan Archives, Seratones, Gaby Moreno, Tamtam, and Eshu Tune. Martha Reeves and Sun Ra Arkestra leader Marshall Allen will receive Independent Icon awards.

The Brooklyn Vegan just shared the news about the singular music event that celebrates the achievements of independent music labels and artists from around the world in various categories like Album of the Year, Breakthrough Artist, Best Live Act, and more. The awards ceremony brings together industry professionals, artists, and fans to celebrate the diversity of independent music and its impact on the music industry. The event is known for its electrifying performances, which feature some of the most talented and promising musicians of our time.

The A2IM Libera Awards 2023 is set to be a spectacular event, with some exceptional performers lined up to take the stage. First up, we have Margo Price, an American country singer-songwriter, who has been making waves in the music industry since her debut album in 2016. Her unique blend of classic country and rock music has earned her critical acclaim and a loyal fan following. Her performances are always full of energy and passion, and we can expect nothing less at the A2IM Libera Awards 2023.

Another performer who is sure to captivate the audience is Sudan Archives. This Ohio-born singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has been praised for her genre-bending approach to music, seamlessly blending elements of R&B, hip-hop, and electronic music. Her performances are known for their mesmerizing visuals and experimental soundscapes, and we can’t wait to see what she has in store for the A2IM Libera Awards 2023.

Last but not least, we have Seratones, a four-piece rock band from Louisiana. Their high-energy performances have been compared to the likes of Janis Joplin and Alabama Shakes, and they have been hailed as one of the most exciting up-and-coming bands in the industry. Their soulful, bluesy sound is sure to get the crowd on their feet.

. All three of these artists are important to the music industry because they represent the next generation of musicians who are pushing the boundaries of what is possible in music. Tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster. The cost per person is $270 and up. Cost includes access to the exclusive afterparty featuring an open bar and dinner. The show will be live-streamed on YouTube. You can check out all the 2023 nominees below.

2023 Libera Awards Nominees:

Record of the Year

Alvvays – Blue Rev (Polyvinyl Record Co.)

Dry Cleaning – Stumpwork (4AD)

Plains – I Walked With You A Ways (ANTI-)

Soul Glo – Diaspora Problems (Epitaph)

The Smile – A Light for Attracting Attention (XL Recordings)

Wet Leg – Wet Leg (Domino Recording Co.)

Label of the Year (5 or fewer employees)

Don Giovanni Records

Fire Talk

Innovative Leisure

Oh Boy Records

Topshelf Records

Label of the Year (6-14 employees)

Captured Tracks

City Slang

Daptone Records

Glassnote Records

Saddle Creek

Yep Roc Records

Label of the Year (15 or more employees)

ATO Records

Hopeless Records

Merge Records

New West Records

Ninja Tune

Partisan Records

Sub Pop Records

Third Man Records

Warp Records

A2IM Humanitarian Award

Allison Russell

Björk

Hopeless Records

Killer Mike

Margo Price

Tegan and Sara

Independent Champion presented by Merlin

Aaron Axelsen

Bandcamp

FUGA

Redeye

Secretly Distribution

TuneCore

Video of the Year presented by YouTube Music

Amanda Shires – Hawk For The Dove (ATO Records)

Fontaines D.C. – Jackie Down The Line (Partisan Records)

JayWood – Thank You (Captured Tracks)

NoSo – Parasites (Partisan Records)

Wet Leg – Ur Mum (Domino Recording Co.)

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Spitting Off the Edge of the World (Secretly Canadian)

Breakthrough Artist/Release

Allison Russell (Fantasy Records)

Charlotte Sands (CS Records/Lakeside)

Soul Glo (Epitaph)

Sudan Archives (Stones Throw Records)

The Linda Lindas (Epitaph)

Best Alternative Rock Record

Alvvays – Blue Rev (Polyvinyl Record Co.)

Dry Cleaning – Stumpwork (4AD)

Mitski – Laurel Hell (Dead Oceans)

Nilüfer Yanya – Painless (ATO Records)

Wet Leg – Wet Leg (Domino Recording Co.)

Best American Roots Record

49 Winchester – Fortune Favors the Bold (New West Records)

Angel Olsen – Big Time (Jagjaguwar)

Calexico – El Mirador (ANTI-)

Charley Crockett – The Man From Waco (Son of Davy/Thirty Tigers)

Kevin Morby – This Is A Photograph (Dead Oceans)

Nikki Lane – Denim & Diamonds (New West Records)

Best Blues Record

Ben Harper – Bloodline Maintenance (Chrysalis)

Delbert McClinton – Outdated Emotion (Hot Shot Records/Thirty Tigers)

North Mississippi Allstars – Set Sail (New West Records)

Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far (Alligator Records)

G. Love – Philadelphia Mississippi (Philadelphonic Records/Thirty Tigers)

John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down (Forty Below Records)

Best Classical Record

Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn – Pigments (Merge Records)

Deru – We Will Live On (Friends of Friends)

doeke – memorie (Nettwerk Music Group)

James Heather – Invisible Forces (Ahead Of Our Time)

Jonas Colstrup – At the Crest (!7K Records)

Sean Shibe – Lost & Found (Pentatone)

Best Country Record

Colter Wall – Cypress Hills and the Big Country (La Honda Records/Thirty Tigers)

Dolly Parton – Run, Rose, Run (Butterfly Records)

Joshua Hedley – Neon Blue (New West Records)

Lavender Country – Blackberry Rose (Don Giovanni Records)

Margo Price – Change of Heart (Loma Vista Recordings)

Plains – I Walked With You A Ways (ANTI-)

Steve Earle and The Dukes – JERRY JEFF (New West Records)