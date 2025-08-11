Cult Of Luna Shares Three Previously Unheard Songs “Beyond III, IV & V”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 11th, 2025 - 11:47 AM

According to metalinjection.net,iIf some people have heard Cult of Luna‘s 2022 record, The Long Road North, they will know that the band has tucked the two atmospheric interludes “Beyond I” and “Beyond II” into its runtime. But it has turned out there were a few more “Beyond” pieces recorded that never made the final cut. And now, people can finally hear the unheard music.

<a href="https://cultofluna.bandcamp.com/album/beyond-iii-iv-v">Beyond III, IV, V by cult of luna</a>

Cult of Luna is streaming “Beyond III,” “Beyond IV,” and “Beyond V,” with the fourth installment featuring a guest appearance from A.A. Williams. People can check out the tunes below and get all three on Cult Of Luna’s Bandcamp right here. While talking about the ditties, Cult of Luna guitarist and vocalist Fredrik Kihlberg said: “Back when we recorded The Long Road North, we had the idea to make different versions of ‘Beyond’ and with some with vocals and some instrumental, we used them as interludes throughout the album. Unfortunately, they couldn’t all fit, so we’re happy to share them with you now.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat