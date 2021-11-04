Cult Of Luna Announce New Album The Long Road North For February 2022 Release Alongside 2022 Tour Dates Featuring Alcest, Svalbard, Caspian & Holy Fawn

On Feb. 11, 2022, the Swedish heavy metal band Cult of Luna is releasing their latest album The Long Road North via Metal Blade Records. This album is set to come out about a year after their EP The Raging River, which was the first (and maybe last?) piece to come out of the band’s Red Creek Records. Whereas this 2021 EP was described as a transition album — something both hardcore and casual — the upcoming album is expected to have a bigger sound.
“The long road north is a long road home. A direction dictated by a call that penetrates rock and echoes through the forest,” states vocalist/guitarist Johannes Persson in a press release. “It flows over every lake, accelerated by the wind. When it reaches you, you know it’s time. Time to move forward.”
Shortly after the album comes out, the band is going on a European Tour with Alcest, Svalbard, Caspian and Holy Fawn. They will be touring with the first two bands for the first half of the tour, which kicks off on Feb. 24 in Copenhagen and concludes on March 12 in London. The latter two bands will be featured during the second half of the tour, which begins on Oct. 2 in Luxembourg and ends on Oct. 19 in Athens. The bands will be visiting over 30 major European cities throughout the tour, including Berlin, Paris, Prague, Vienna, Geneva, Barcelona, Madrid and more. Tickets are available here.
CULT OF LUNA – 2022 Tour Dates
with ALCEST & SVALBARD
02/24 – DK – Copenhagen – Vega
02/25 – DE – Berlin – Huxley’s
02/26 – PL – Krakow – Klub Studio
02/27 – PL – Warsaw – Progresja
02/28 – CZ – Prague – Roxy
03/01 – AT – Vienna – Arena
03/02 – SI – Ljubljana – Kino Siska
03/04 – CH – Lausanne – Les Docks
03/05 – DE – Stuttgart – Wizemann
03/06 – DE – München – Muffathalle
03/07 – DE – Wiesbaden – Schlachthof
03/08 – DE – Münster – Skaters Palace
03/09 – NL – Utrecht – Tivoli Vredenburg Ronda
03/10 – BE – Kortrijk – Depart
03/11 – FR – Paris – L’Olympia
03/12 – UK – London – The Forum / Beyond The Redshift Festival
with CASPIAN & HOLY FAWN
10/02 – LU Esch, Rockhal
10/03 – DE Cologne, Live Music Hall
10/04 – CH Geneva, Alhambra
10/05 – FR Toulouse, Le Metronum
10/06 – FR Biarritz, Atabal
10/07 – ES Barcelona, AMFest
10/08 – ES Madrid, But
10/09 – ES Porto, Amplifest
10/11 – FR Nantes, Stereolux
10/12 – FR Lille, Aeronef
10/13 – FR Strasbourg, La Laiterie
10/14 – NL Zwolle, Hedon
10/15 – DE Leipzig, Felsenkeller
10/16 – PL Wroclaw, A2
10/17- HU Budapest, Durer Kert
10/19 – GR Athens, Fuzz Club