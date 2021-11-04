Cult Of Luna Announce New Album The Long Road North For February 2022 Release Alongside 2022 Tour Dates Featuring Alcest, Svalbard, Caspian & Holy Fawn

Home News Skyler Graham November 4th, 2021 - 9:08 PM

On Feb. 11, 2022, the Swedish heavy metal band Cult of Luna is releasing their latest album The Long Road North via Metal Blade Records. This album is set to come out about a year after their EP The Raging River, which was the first (and maybe last?) piece to come out of the band’s Red Creek Records. Whereas this 2021 EP was described as a transition album — something both hardcore and casual — the upcoming album is expected to have a bigger sound.

“The long road north is a long road home. A direction dictated by a call that penetrates rock and echoes through the forest,” states vocalist/guitarist Johannes Persson in a press release. “It flows over every lake, accelerated by the wind. When it reaches you, you know it’s time. Time to move forward.”

Shortly after the album comes out, the band is going on a European Tour with Alcest, Svalbard, Caspian and Holy Fawn. They will be touring with the first two bands for the first half of the tour, which kicks off on Feb. 24 in Copenhagen and concludes on March 12 in London. The latter two bands will be featured during the second half of the tour, which begins on Oct. 2 in Luxembourg and ends on Oct. 19 in Athens. The bands will be visiting over 30 major European cities throughout the tour, including Berlin, Paris, Prague, Vienna, Geneva, Barcelona, Madrid and more. Tickets are available here.

CULT OF LUNA – 2022 Tour Dates

with ALCEST & SVALBARD

02/24 – DK – Copenhagen – Vega

02/25 – DE – Berlin – Huxley’s

02/26 – PL – Krakow – Klub Studio

02/27 – PL – Warsaw – Progresja

02/28 – CZ – Prague – Roxy

03/01 – AT – Vienna – Arena

03/02 – SI – Ljubljana – Kino Siska

03/04 – CH – Lausanne – Les Docks

03/05 – DE – Stuttgart – Wizemann

03/06 – DE – München – Muffathalle

03/07 – DE – Wiesbaden – Schlachthof

03/08 – DE – Münster – Skaters Palace

03/09 – NL – Utrecht – Tivoli Vredenburg Ronda

03/10 – BE – Kortrijk – Depart

03/11 – FR – Paris – L’Olympia

03/12 – UK – London – The Forum / Beyond The Redshift Festival

with CASPIAN & HOLY FAWN

10/02 – LU Esch, Rockhal

10/03 – DE Cologne, Live Music Hall

10/04 – CH Geneva, Alhambra

10/05 – FR Toulouse, Le Metronum

10/06 – FR Biarritz, Atabal

10/07 – ES Barcelona, AMFest

10/08 – ES Madrid, But

10/09 – ES Porto, Amplifest

10/11 – FR Nantes, Stereolux

10/12 – FR Lille, Aeronef

10/13 – FR Strasbourg, La Laiterie

10/14 – NL Zwolle, Hedon

10/15 – DE Leipzig, Felsenkeller

10/16 – PL Wroclaw, A2

10/17- HU Budapest, Durer Kert

10/19 – GR Athens, Fuzz Club