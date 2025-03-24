New Cult Of Luna Song “Lord Of The Riff” Released From Fretless: The Wrath Of Riffson Soundtrack

Home News Juliet Paiz March 24th, 2025 - 12:34 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to G4F Records, Cult of Luna has released a new track, “Lord of the Riff,” from the soundtrack for Fretless: The Wrath of Riffson. The song features the band’s heavy, atmospheric style, mixing intense riffs with dark melodies. It’s a powerful track that blends post-metal and progressive rock, creating a full, immersive sound.

The song is driven by strong guitar riffs that take center stage, giving it a deep and intense feeling. The pounding drums and deep bass add to the atmosphere, making it feel like a journey through powerful sound. The track is about strength and power, reflecting the idea of being the “Lord of the Riff” through both its music and themes. The song brings a dark and intense sound with a heavy tone. There is power and mystery within the sound.

“Lord of the Riff” highlights Cult of Luna’s skill in creating layered, dynamic music. It’s a great fit for the Fretless soundtrack, blending metal and storytelling in a way that fans of the band will enjoy. In 2022 Cult of Luna transformed their “Cold Burn” music video into an interactive gaming experience in collaboration with North Kingdom/NoA. The player’s mission is to help a “lost light” to escape the darkness, perfectly matching the vibe of the song. With the help of the real time took Unreal Engine, the single has been rebuilt to adapt to how the player navigates the gaming world, making every experience unique.