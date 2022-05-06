Cult Of Luna Transform Their “Cold Burn” Music Video Into An Interactive Gaming Experience

Home News Noah Janowski May 6th, 2022 - 12:07 PM

The metal band, Cult Of Luna, has transformed their music video for their song “Cold Burn” into an interactive gaming experience. The gaming experience was in collaboration with creative agency North Kingdom/NoA.

According to Brave Words, he player’s mission is to help a “lost light” to escape the darkness, and to find its way home through a dystopian maze. The player can also gather other lights and bring them to The Mother Light, at the center of the maze. The single has been rebuilt in the real-time tool Unreal Engine, to dynamically adapt to how the player navigates the gaming experience’s world. This makes each experience unique in the dynamic version.

The gaming experience can be found on Steam. The Swedish creative agency North Kingdom/NoA, who helped create the game, has a long-running experience of collaborating with gaming and tech companies such as EA, Riot Games, and Google, according to Brave Words.

Johannes Persson, the vocalist and guitarist of Cult Of Luna, released a statement on the gaming experience, per Brave Words.

“For as long as we have known Linus Johansson of North Kingdom, which spans from the Leave me here video in 2004, he’s always tried to push interactivity and blur the line between the artist and the art,” Persson said in the statement. “So it came as no surprise to us when he suggested making a video game out of the Cold burn video. ‘Go right ahead,’ we said, and now we are as intrigued by the result as we hope you are.”

Music-wise, Cult Of Luna recently released their thirteenth studio album in February, titled The Long Road North. “Cold Burn” was the intro track off of that album. This was their first album since 2021’s The Raging River. The band has been releasing albums for over 20 years, with their first album, which was self-titled, being released in 2001.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat