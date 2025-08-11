Chance The Rapper Announces Fall 2025 North American ‘And We Back’ Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard August 11th, 2025 - 9:56 AM

Today, global independent innovator Chance the Rapper has announced dates for his And We Back Tour. The 15-city North American headlining run promoted by Live Nation kicks off on September 26, in Houston, TX, with stops in New Orleans, Atlanta, New York City, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles and other cities. In New York, Chance will perform at the iconic Rooftop at Pier 17, which is an open-air venue with sweeping views of the city skyline.

The tour also features a special hometown performance in Chicago at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, a scenic lakeside amphitheater. The run wraps up in Los Angeles on October 20, at the historic Hollywood Palladium. Ticket presales begin on Tuesday, August 12, starting with a Citi presale and Verizon, with general on sale starting Friday, August 15. For all tour dates and ticket information, visit here.

The tour comes off the announcement of Chance the Rapper’s highly anticipated new full length album Star Line, which will be out on August 15. The independent project reflects Chance’s global journey, artistically, spiritually and physically, over the past six years. Created with longtime producer DexLvL and shaped by travels to Ghana, Jamaica and art fairs around the world, Star Line blends hip-hop, soul, and experimental sounds with lyrical meditations on identity, resilience and legacy.

And We Back Tour Dates

9-26 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

9-27 New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

9-29 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

10-1 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

10-2 New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

10-4 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

10-6 Toronto, Ontario – Rebel

10-8 Washington, D.C. – Echostage

10-10 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

10-12 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

10-14 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

10-16 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

10-17 Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

10-18 Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau

10-20 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium