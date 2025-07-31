Chance The Rapper Announces New Album Star Line For August 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard July 31st, 2025 - 1:22 PM

According to pitchfork.com, for years, Chance the Rapper has been teasing the new album, Star Line and now, the artist has made it official by announcing that album will be released on August 15. Chance has also revealed the upcoming album’s artwork was made by Brandon Breaux.

Star Line serves as a sort of reunion for Chance the Rapper and Brandon Breaux because the visual artist did the artwork for Chance’s renowned mixtapes: 10 Day, Acid Rap and Coloring Book but he was not involved with the rapper’s debut album, The Big Day. Chance the Rapper has shared Star Line’s lead single, “Tree,” earlier this month and also, the artist worked on new album with producer DexLvl.