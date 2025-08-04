Chance The Rapper Teases New Album Star Line During Surprise Lollapalooza Set

Home News Cait Stoddard August 4th, 2025 - 12:36 PM

On August 4, Chance The Rapper thrilled fans in Chicago with a performance at Lollapalooza that featured new music from his album Star Line, which will be out on August 15. The Grammy winning artist always gives a little something extra when performing in his hometown by speaking directly to those who have supported him since the beginning and winning over new fans in the 115,000 capacity crowd. The short but impactful performance primes fans for the artist‘s ambitious Star Line album, that is his first full-length in six years.

Created with longtime producer DexLvL and shaped by travels to Ghana, Jamaica and art fairs around the world, Star Line blends hip-hop, soul and experimental sounds with lyrical meditations on identity, resilience and legacy. While Chance has circled the globe in search of new perspectives, the project remains grounded in the worldview that has always defined his art, which is a deep, unshakable connection to Chicago and to Black culture across the diaspora.

The album features artwork by Chance‘s longtime collaborator Brandon Breux, who designed the iconic artwork for 10 Day, Acid Rap, and Coloring Book. With Star Line, Chance The Rapper prepares his most ambitious and personal project to date. Pre-order Star Line HERE,

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado