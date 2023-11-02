Bad Suns Announce New Project ‘Infinite Joy’, Share New Single “Living Or Dying”

Home News Savanna Henderson November 2nd, 2023 - 5:12 PM

In an exciting development for fans of the indie rock scene, Bad Suns have just revealed their latest project, “Infinite Joy,” and have dropped a tantalizing new single titled “Living Or Dying.” The Southern California-based band, known for their electrifying sound and captivating live performances, are set to take the music world by storm once again.

The single, “Living Or Dying,” is already making waves with its infectious melodies and thought-provoking lyrics. To give you a taste of what’s to come, you can listen to the track below:

“Living Or Dying” captures the essence of Bad Suns’ signature sound with its blend of catchy hooks and introspective storytelling. It’s a glimpse into the band’s upcoming album, “Infinite Joy,” which promises to be a musical journey like no other.

Here’s the full tracklist for “Infinite Joy”:

1. “Lunar Shadows”

2. “The One I Used To Love”

3. “Astral Plans”

4. “Everything Is…”

5. “Just To Feel Your Touch”

6. “Living Or Dying”

![Bad Suns at Coachella 2015](INSERT_LIVE_PHOTO_IMAGE_URL)

*Photo credit: Owen Ela*

Bad Suns have a rich history of delivering stellar live performances, as evidenced by the captivating photo above from their Coachella 2015 appearance. They’ve consistently thrilled audiences with their electrifying stage presence and undeniable musical talent. This history of live excellence leaves fans eagerly anticipating the “Infinite Joy” tour.

