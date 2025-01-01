Thursday Shares Hard-Hitting New Single “Taking Inventory Of A Frozen Lake”

Home News Michael Ferrara January 1st, 2025 - 4:09 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Thursday comes out strong on this new year Wednesday with the release of “Taking Inventory Of A Frozen Lake”, an outstanding single to add to their recent run of new music. In April, they gave fans “Application For Release From The Dream”, December they dropped “White Bikes” and now less than a month later came back around to bless the world with more astonishing records. The new single, “Taking Inventory Of A Frozen Lake”, has a panoramic setup that is hard hitting that also accompanies organized chaos, and Geoff Rickly’s soaring vocal wails sound fantastic. Fans are calling this their best song yet in the recent releases. Listen to the record below.

Thursday is an influential American post-hardcore band from New Brunswick, New Jersey, formed in 1997. Known for their contentious lyrics, dynamic sound and performances filled with energy, the band helped define the emo and post-hardcore scenes of the early 2000s. Their groundbreaking albums, such as Full Collapse and War All the Time, resonate with themes of introspection, politics and social issues. Thursday’s innovative approach and passionate artistry have cemented their legacy in alternative music.

Thursday’s new song, “Taking Inventory Of A Frozen Lake,” roots around into the introspective journey that individuals face when in confrontation with their pasts, which also can often be referred to as the “dark night of the soul.” The band describes it as reminiscent of their earlier work from the “Full Collapse” era, with a blend of emotional deepness with the signature sound fans have come to recognize.