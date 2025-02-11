Death Cab For Cutie Announces Summer 2025 U.S. 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 11th, 2025 - 6:31 PM

Today, indie rock band Death Cab for Cutie’s fifth studio album and major-label debut, Plans, turns 20 this year and the band has announced shows in three cities to celebrate the critically acclaimed record. Playing the 2005 album in its entirety, the band will bring shows to Seattle, Chicago and New York City this summer.

These performances come on the heels of a historic and sold-out global tour in celebration of Transatlanticism and the release of their universally acclaimed 10th studio album, Asphalt Meadows. Tickets will be available for presale on Thursday, Feb 13, at 10 a.m. local time. The general on sale will happen on Friday, Feb 14, at 10 a.m. local time for Seattle and NYC and 9 a.m. CT for Chicago. Sign up for early access to presale tickets HERE.

Plans has earned Death Cab For Cutie a RIAA platinum certification and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Alternative Album. It also spawned the chart-topping singles “Soul Meets Body,” “Crooked Teeth” and “I Will Follow You into the Dark,” which is the latter that was honored with a Grammy nod for Best Pop Performance By Duo Or Group With Vocals.

Plans 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

8/2 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena *

8/5 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre *

8/8 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount ^

8/10 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount ^

* Nation of Language

^ The American Analog Set

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried