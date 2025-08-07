Margo Price Shares Introspective New Single “Losing Streak”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 7th, 2025 - 12:50 PM

Today, Margo Price revisited her earliest days in Nashville on the new single, “Losing Streak” by sleeping off a three-day party in the backseat of her ’91 Ford Explorer, moving to town with a handful of half-finished songs, spending two weeks in the same clothes on the brink of a mental meltdown, lost and slipping low, wondering why she left home and came down there at all.

Whirling in with an organ and a world-worn sense of defiance, this resilient country rocker offers proof that while our worst times do not define us, they are always part of who we are. “Losing Streak’ tells the story of my early years coming up in Nashville. It is a coming-of-age story inspired by struggle, substances and the search for the perfect song. It was co-written with my husband and songwriting partner, Jeremy Ivey.” said Price.

“Losing Streak” marks the latest preview of Price’s forthcoming album, Hard Headed Woman, is a hell-bent collection of country music that will be out on August 29, reconnecting Price with her roots and further redefining what it means to be a modern outlaw.

Hard Headed Woman is the first album Price has made in Nashville, a town she has called home for more than 20 years and vitally helped to transform, creating a lane where independent and insurgent country music can exist and thrive alongside the mainstream.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer