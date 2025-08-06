Open Mike Eagle Shares “My Co-Worker Clark Kent’s Secret Black Box” Music Video And Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Khalliah Gardner August 6th, 2025 - 2:38 PM

Today, Open Mike Eagle adds another exciting piece to his artistic work with a new music video for “My Co-Worker Clark Kent’s Secret Black Box.” Directed by Stoney Sharp, the video enhances the song’s surreal vibe and draws from the idea of a fictional cable channel featured in his latest album, Neighborhood Gods Unlimited. Released under his own Auto Reverse Records label, this album has received praise from major platforms like Bandcamp, Paste Magazine, and Pitchfork. The latter even named it Best New Music. With its catchy title and creative storylines which showcase Mike’s talent for combining clever storytelling with powerful lyrics and emotional singing—a skill developed over many years—it’s no surprise it’s getting such attention.

The music video is out while Mike Eagle continues his tour in North America, joined by Cavalier and Rhys Langston. He has also announced more concert dates for fans who want to see him live. A key event will be his performance at the Hammer Museum on August 19th as part of their popular summer concert series. In October, he’ll perform in new places like Orlando, Miami, Atlanta, Yucca Valley, and Phoenix. Tickets are available for those interested in attending these shows.

Mike Eagle has a successful music career and also makes his mark on TV with his Comedy Central show, “The New Negroes.” He loves storytelling that breaks new ground. He remembers creating “Dark Comedy Television,” an inventive cable network show that ran for just one hour a week due to budget limits. This style of storytelling led him to develop Neighborhood Gods Unlimited, which turns personal and shared struggles into an engaging musical experience filled with flashbacks, big moments, and short stories throughout the songs.

Mike Eagle thinks about his personal journey in the album and realizes it took a lot of strength to overcome life’s challenges and understand himself better. By creating an album instead of a TV series, Mike Eagle made sure his story was easy for people to access while also protecting his mental health, which is very important when dealing with the uncertainties of show business. In the end, Neighborhood Gods Unlimited shows Mike Eagle’s ability to connect with people through his music and storytelling. Through each tour date and music video, he welcomes his audience into a world he’s created that’s genuine and full of feeling.

Headlining

– 08/13/23 – Cambridge, MA – Middle East Upstairs

– 08/14/23 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Showcase

– 08/19/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Hammer Museum

Opening for Clipping

– 08/15/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Ukie Club

– 08/16/23 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

Opening for Phantogram

– 08/31/23 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

– 09/03/23 – Rochester, NY – Anthology

– 09/04/23 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

– 09/05/23 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Beanfield

– 09/08/23 – Portland, ME – State Theater

– 09/10/23 – Norwalk, CT – District Music Hall

– 09/11/23 – Allentown, PA – Archer Music Hall

– 09/12/23 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

– 09/15/23 – Richmond, VA – The National

Headlining

– 10/15/23 – Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub

– 10/16/23 – Miami, FL – Gramps

– 10/18/23 – Atlanta, GA – Drunken Unicorn

– 10/30/23 – Yucca Valley, CA – Mojave Gold

– 10/31/23 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar