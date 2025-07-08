Open Mike Eagle Shares New Song “My Co-Worker Clark Kent’s Secret Black Box”

Home News Trent Tournour July 8th, 2025 - 8:57 PM

Open Mike Eagle is back with his signature style of abstract hip-hop. He graces listeners with opaque bars that reward a relisten, a cycling Earl Sweatshirt type beat and a constantly shifting and morphing flow.

This comes as the third single to his forthcoming record Neighborhood Gods Unlimited. This will come as his tenth studio album and his first in two years. Although the rapper has been keeping himself busy with a number of projects including his Comedy Central series The New Negroes. According to the artist, it was his work on this show as well as the moody afrofuturist reference points it pulls from which inspired his work on Neighborhood Gods Unlimited. This focus can be seen to an extent on ‘My Co-Worker Clark Kent’s Secret Black Box’ with the impressionistic flips on soul samples while describing a vision of a superhero who very obviously represents traditional modernism in America. In the second verse, he compares this with a vision of youth on myspace, one with a penchant for art-rap and metal bands, potentially even a youth modeled after Open Mike Eagle’s own experience.

All that is for certain is that as with every Open Mike Eagle project it will be deep and engaging. He will be going on tour ahead of this upcoming project, kicking off in his hometown of LA and ending on the opposite coast in Richmond, Virginia. Catching these sets guarantees new music, classics from his fifteen year long career and potentially even one of his famous freestyles.