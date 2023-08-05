Open Mike Eagle Announces New Album “Another Triumph of Ghetto Engineering” for August 2023 Release

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool August 5th, 2023 - 2:46 PM

Open Mike Eagle (OME) has just announced a new project that he plans to release on August 25th. The album is entitled Another Triumph of Ghetto Engineering. To accompany this announcement, he released a new single, “WFLD 32” which is a collaboration with Eshu Tune, Still Rift and Video Dave. Some say “On “WFLD 32,” listeners can find the rapper ruminating over his life goals, a desire to perfect his art and overall anxieties that come with financial dues and putting music out into the world.”

As for the album, Open Mike Eagle shares “In the ghetto, we never stop toiling! These songs are all fancy ways of saying ‘fuck you’ to people that ignore us and ‘thank you’ to people that care if we live or die! Pay close attention to the song titles! This is another triumph of ghetto engineering! I took that cover photo. That’s my mama’s hand!”

This album seems to be a new generation of art for Open Mike Eagle and will be released in the middle of his 15-date tour OME is embarking on, on the 16th of August. With nine tracks this isn’t the longest project we’ve seen but it will surely be packed with intense musical prowess and emotionally intense imagery. This is definitely an album to keep an eye out for and be sure to listen to the new single “WFLD 32”. See the track list below!

Open Mike Eagle – Another Triumph of Ghetto Engineering

1. I bled on stage at first rave

2. BET’s rap city feat. young zee

3. a new rap festival called falling loud

4. the grand prize game on the bozo show feat. video dave and still rift

5. we should have made other ground a thing

6. WFLD 32 feat. eshu tune, still rift and video dave

7. the wire s3 e1 feat. blu

8. dave said these are the liner notes