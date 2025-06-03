Open Mike Eagle Announces New Album Neighborhood Gods Unlimited For July 2025 Release And Shares Summer 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Steven Taylor June 3rd, 2025 - 8:29 PM

Artist Open Mike Eagle has announced a new upcoming album, Neighborhood Gods Unlimited as well as sharing tour dates following the album’s release. Neighborhood Gods Unlimited is set to release on July 11th. In anticipation of the release, Eagle has also shared a single off Neighborhood Gods Unlimited, “Contraband (The Plug Has Bags of Me).” The track can be found on YouTube.

The new single has a nice, mellow vibe to it, though with a slight air of uncertainty and unease – perhaps the drums, Eagle’s oddly calm rapping, or the unsteady saxophone that comes in towards the middle. Intentional or not, it suits the album’s theme of trauma and struggles of marginalized groups, as well as struggling to find oneself. “The trauma at the center of Neighborhood Gods Unlimited is mine,” Eagle said in a release about the album. “I was shattered as a young person and I spent the majority of my life not knowing it. In my ignorance I would go on to shatter myself even further because it was all I knew. This is a story about how people who are trying to find themselves get confused when they encounter things that remind them of themselves.”

The track is one of the 15 on the upcoming release of Neighborhood Gods Unlimited. The album will be the ninth solo release by Eagle, following 2023’s Another Triumph of Ghetto Engineering. Around the July release of the album, Eagle will begin touring starting in Los Angeles. Featuring Cavalier and Rhys Langston as special guests for many showings, his solo tour will last from July 9th to August 14th. Afterwards, Eagle will open for the band Clipping on August 15th and 16th. Afterwards he will perform opening shows for the duo Phantogram during August and September.

Tour Dates

09/07/25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

10/07/25 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill

11/07/25 – Portland, OR – Mission Theater

13/07/25 – Seattle, WA – Barboza

14/07/25 – Boise, ID – Neurolux

15/07/25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

17/07/25 – Denver, CO – Lost Lake

19/07/25 – Las Vegas, NV – Swan Dive

23/07/25 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

24/07/25 – Chicago, IL – Schubas Tavern

25/07/25 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St Entry

13/08/25 – Cambridge, MA – Middle East Upstairs

14/08/25 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Showcase

Opening for Clipping

15/08/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Ukie Club

16/08/25 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

Opening for Phantogram

31/08/25 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

03/09/25 – Rochester, NY – Anthology

04/09/25 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

05/09/25 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Beanfield

08/09/25 – Portland, ME – State Theater

10/09/25 – Norwalk, CT – District Music Hall

11/09/25 – Allentown, PA – Archer Music Hall

12/09/25 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

15/09/25 – Richmond, VA – The National