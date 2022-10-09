Open Mike Eagle Announces Fall & Winter 2022 & 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Katherine Gilliam October 9th, 2022 - 7:20 PM

Rap artist Open Mike Eagle has recently announced a headline Fall & Winter 2022 & 2023 U.S Tour, with performances starting October 21st at First Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota and ending with a final performance on January 14th in San Francisco, California at the city’s very own Neck of the Woods theater. Hip-hop and rap artist Video Dave will serve as the opening act.

A tour spanning over thirteen weeks, Open Mike Eagle plans to hit many major cities as they travel throughout the United States, making stops at New York, New York’s Elsewhere (Zone One) on December 3rd, Seattle, Washington’s Barboza on December 16th, and more. Rap singer and songwriter Dessa will be accompanying Open Mike Eagle for the first four dates of the tour from October 21-October 26 as they perform in Minneapolis, MN, Des Moines, IA, Madison, WI, and Chicago, IL before Open Mike Eagle reclaims his spot as the headline act.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, tickets will be available Friday (10/7) at 10 AM here for the New York, NY show and here for all other dates and performances. All dates are listed below.

Open Mike Eagle — 2022 Tour Dates

10/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue w/ Dessa

10/23 – Des Moines, IA @ XBK w/ Dessa

10/25 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre w/ Dessa

10/26 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen w/ Dessa

11/22 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room @ Observatory

11/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

12/01 – Boston, MA @ Cafe 939 @ Berklee

12/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Silk City

12/03 – New York, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone One)

12/04 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

12/08 – Dallas, TX @ Ruins

12/09 – Austin, TX @ Ballroom

12/10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak (upstairs)

12/16 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

12/18 – Portland, OR @ Mission Theater

1/6 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

1/7 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

1/8 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

1/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Neck of the Woods

