Open Mike Eagle Announces Fall & Winter 2022 & 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Rap artist Open Mike Eagle has recently announced a headline Fall & Winter 2022 & 2023 U.S Tour, with performances starting October 21st at First Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota and ending with a final performance on January 14th in San Francisco, California at the city’s very own Neck of the Woods theater. Hip-hop and rap artist Video Dave will serve as the opening act.
A tour spanning over thirteen weeks, Open Mike Eagle plans to hit many major cities as they travel throughout the United States, making stops at New York, New York’s Elsewhere (Zone One) on December 3rd, Seattle, Washington’s Barboza on December 16th, and more. Rap singer and songwriter Dessa will be accompanying Open Mike Eagle for the first four dates of the tour from October 21-October 26 as they perform in Minneapolis, MN, Des Moines, IA, Madison, WI, and Chicago, IL before Open Mike Eagle reclaims his spot as the headline act.
According to Brooklyn Vegan, tickets will be available Friday (10/7) at 10 AM here for the New York, NY show and here for all other dates and performances. All dates are listed below.
Open Mike Eagle — 2022 Tour Dates
10/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue w/ Dessa
10/23 – Des Moines, IA @ XBK w/ Dessa
10/25 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre w/ Dessa
10/26 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen w/ Dessa
11/22 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room @ Observatory
11/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
12/01 – Boston, MA @ Cafe 939 @ Berklee
12/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Silk City
12/03 – New York, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone One)
12/04 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
12/08 – Dallas, TX @ Ruins
12/09 – Austin, TX @ Ballroom
12/10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak (upstairs)
12/16 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
12/18 – Portland, OR @ Mission Theater
1/6 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
1/7 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
1/8 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
1/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Neck of the Woods
