Aesop Rock Drops “Roadwork Rappin”

Khalliah Gardner August 6th, 2025 - 3:10 PM

Aesop Rock, a well-known indie hip-hop artist, has released a fun new song called “Roadwork Rappin’.” This track is an upbeat anthem aimed at kids and celebrates the exciting power of construction machines like bulldozers and steamrollers. It’s available online through Rhymesayers Entertainment, with physical copies coming out on September 12. Fans can pre-order a special edition vinyl that looks like a construction vehicle tire for an extra chance to connect with the music in person.

According to Stereogum,”Roadwork Rappin'” by Rock is a fun and catchy song similar to his other kid-friendly tunes like “Long Legged Larry” and “My Belly.” It mixes lively music with interesting facts about big construction machines, which many kids love. Rock got the idea for this track after seeing how excited children get about these huge vehicles. He wanted to make a sing-along that would capture their interest.

To make the release more exciting, a special set of items has been created. Fans will find various themed things like a “Roadwork Rappin’” coloring and activity book and a lunchbox. These give kids something fun to do that connects them with the song beyond just listening to it.

The song also comes with a new music video made by Marmo Films, featuring comedian Jack Shaw. This video brings Rock’s ideas to life by showing the lively and busy setting of roadside construction work. In addition, Justin “Coro” Kaufman, who has worked on visuals for them before, adds his unique artwork to make the storytelling even better.

After the successful release of his popular album, Black Hole Superette, earlier this year, Rock’s new song “Roadwork Rappin’” shows a different side of his music. The track is more upbeat and light-hearted but still features the complex lyrics he’s known for. It appeals to both younger listeners and adults who appreciate Rock’s creative talent and storytelling abilities.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford