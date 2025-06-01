Aesop Rock Releases Music Video For “Costco”

Home News Isabella Bergamini June 1st, 2025 - 12:27 AM

Hip-hop artist Aesop Rock has released the music video for his latest single, “Costco,” full of fluorescent lighting and cryptic imagery. The music video features Aesop Rock wearing a gas mask whilst his longtime visual collaborator, Justin Coro Kaufman spray paints a detailed graffiti piece. The single is a part of the artist’s latest album, Black Hole Superette which was released this Friday. The album was entirely self-produced and features multiple collaborations as well. The album features artists such as Lupe Fiasco, Homeboy Sandman, Open Mike Eagle, billy woods and Elucid of Armand Hammer.

When discussing the theme of the album, Aesop Rock explained that Black Hole Superette is about the pull of invisible forces around us and the way they impact our psyches. The album is predominantly about the small factors that contribute to the larger parts of life. “Costco” represents this theme through its vibrance and focus on random physical items, most notably from a Costco store.

In addition to the album, Aesop Rock has launched an accompanying game titled Aesop Rock’s Black Hole Superette Experience. The game is a first-person exploration game in which users wander various aisles in a fictional convenience store in search of hidden content. Determined users can uncover audio fragments, exclusive content, easter eggs, lore and cryptic messages from Aesop Rock, himself. The game can be accessed here. Aesop Rock has also released exclusive merchandise celebrating the album including totes, onesies, t-shirts, hoodies, cups and more which can be viewed here.

Photo credit: Brett Padelford