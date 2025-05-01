Aesop Rock Shares Dynamic New Single “Send Help”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 1st, 2025 - 1:34 PM

According to stereogum.com, later this month Aesop Rock will be releasing his new album, Black Hole Superette and it has got quite a list of collaborators. Armand Hammer, Lupe Fiasco, Open Mike Eagle, and Homeboy Sandman appear on Black Hole Superette.

And now, Rock has shared his latest tune, “Send Help” and what is fabulous about the whole thing is how it has a hazy and loping boom-bap groove that suits the artist’s vocal delivery perfectly. Also, Rock uses the track for the kind of linguistic fireworks that only he can pull off: “At large, from playing Dig Dug at the IHOP/ To undead three-inch punching a pine box/ To Magus Of The Month, three months standing/ In more than magenta, yellow, and cyan ink.”

As for the music video, the rapper co-directed it with longtime collaborator El Coro and what is amazingly great about the video is how each scene shows the artist co-starring with his beautiful Irish wolfhound, while Rock raps out the bittersweet lyrics.

