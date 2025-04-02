Aesop Rock Announces New Album Black Hole Superette For May 2025 Release, Shares Lead Single “Checkers”

Home News Michael Ferrara April 2nd, 2025 - 2:50 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Labeled as an underground band, Aesop Rock is definitely a prominent artist in the music industry. They have just announced their new album releasing this spring. The project, Black Hole Superette, to be released in May 2025, is a self produced project by the artist which is a very intrinsic and fascinating album, with many additional guests and features that will definitely be worth wile for the listener. Additionally to the album, he has dropped a brand new lead single “Checkers”, which gives a glimpse of what is to come from Aesop Rock this spring. Listen to the new song and watch along to the accompanying music video below.

Aesop Rock is an hip-hop artist and producer known for his dense, abstract lyricism and intricate wordplay. Emerging from the late-’90s indie rap scene, he gained recognition with albums like Labor Days and None Shall Pass, showcasing his unique storytelling and expansive vocabulary. His production blends experimental beats with thought-provoking themes, often exploring philosophy, personal struggles and societal observations. Aesop Rock remains a highly influential figure in alternative hip-hop, pushing creative boundaries with every release.

Aesop Rock’s new single “Checkers” delves into the theme of how one’s neighborhood serves as a great equalizer, challenging personal perceptions and moods. The track features a spaced-out psychedelic groove with unexpected guitar crunch, complementing Aesop’s dense and granular lyricism. The accompanying music video, directed by Justin Coro Kaufman, visually represents these themes by portraying the neighborhood’s influence on individual experiences.

Black Hole Superette Tracklist:

1. Secret Knock

2. Checkers

3. Movie Night

4. EWR – Terminal A, Gate 20

5. 1010Wins (feat. Armand Hammer)

6. So Be It (feat. Open Mike Eagle)

7. Send Help

8. John Something

9 Ice Sold Here

10. Costco

11. Bird School

12. Snail Zero

13. Charlie Horse (feat. Lupe Fiasco & Homeboy Sandman)

14. Steel Wool

15. Black Plums

16. The Red Phone

17. Himalayan Tak Chew

18. Unbelievable Shenanigans (feat. Hanni El Khatib)