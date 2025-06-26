Aesop Rock Releases The Music Video For “Movie Night”

Home News Trent Tournour June 26th, 2025 - 9:54 AM

Long Island legend, Aesop Rock, has released a brand new music video for the track “Movie Night” off of his recently released album Black Hole Superette. This video accompanies the release of the album’s instrumentals which are enjoying their very own press run, in part, because they were produced by Aesop Rock himself.

The video for “Movie Night” much like the song itself, is disjointed, hard to parse for meaning, and absurdly funny. It features Aesop Rock’s dog which is referenced in the song where it is apparent that it is indeed a mutt. It also flashes some of Rock’s artistic reference on screen as well as stylized texts or representations of some of his more opaque bars.

Aesop Rock himself can be seen throughout the video although it’s overlaid with so many filters and effects that it’s difficult to make out whether it’s really him or not. Almost as if to say his intricate wordplay and layers of references exist to obfuscate the real Aesop Rock from his audience. Either way, like much of Aesop Rock’s music, the video is hilarious and mind melting and exceptionally worth a watch.

Check it out here: