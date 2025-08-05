The London Suede Share Hard-Rocking Cover Of Bruce Springsteen’s “Hungry Heart”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 5th, 2025 - 1:24 PM

According to stereogum.com, The London Suede are a month out away from releasing their new album, Antidepressants. As part of their promo, the group stopped by BBC Radio 2 for a performance of Bruce Springsteen’s 1980 song,“Hungry Heart.” Suede’s version rocks out a bit harder than the original with emphasis on the guitars and drums but Brett Anderson’s voice suits the melody as well.

To help share the magical moments, BBC Radio 2 went on Instagram to post a video of the performance with the captions reading: “Suede cover Bruce Springsteen for Jo Whiley’s Sofa Session.”

This is technically not the first time Suede have covered Springsteen on a BBC show. A couple years ago for the network, the group linked up with an orchestra to cover Patti Smith’s “Because The Night,” which Springsteen famously co-wrote.